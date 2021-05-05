AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $69.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AER. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. AerCap has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

