Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.39. 47,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

