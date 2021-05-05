Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,572 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The TJX Companies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 460,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 20.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.95. 125,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

