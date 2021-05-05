Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

