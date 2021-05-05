Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 417,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,705. The company has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

