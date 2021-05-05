African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 4.1% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 1,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

