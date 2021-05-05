Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$43.63 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$23.54 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$816.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

