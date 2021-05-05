AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Up 30.3% in April

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. AGC has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

