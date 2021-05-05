AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

AGCO stock opened at $152.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.53. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

