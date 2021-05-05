Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 4,010,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $133.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

