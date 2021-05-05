Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,897. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.