Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.33.

AEM stock opened at C$81.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,428,280. Insiders acquired 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last ninety days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

