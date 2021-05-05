Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.42%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

