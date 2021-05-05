Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

