AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

