AirSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.17 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $72.12 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

