Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

AKAM stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.54. 107,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

