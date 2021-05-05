Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 112,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,055,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

