Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 469,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,020. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,570 shares of company stock worth $3,348,015. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

