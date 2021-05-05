Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,764. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

