Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Albany International worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

