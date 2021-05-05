Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,143. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.92.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.