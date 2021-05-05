Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 201,616 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $153,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 13,784.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,893 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Albemarle by 953.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.75. 8,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.92. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.