Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

