Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 197,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

