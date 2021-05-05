Alerus Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $504.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.