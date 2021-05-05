Alexander’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Alexander’s has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alexander’s has a dividend payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.83.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.