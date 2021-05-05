Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $168.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $172.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.37.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

