Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

