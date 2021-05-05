Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

BABA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.69. 187,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

