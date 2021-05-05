Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Update

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 165,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $9.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.68. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a one year low of $434.53 and a one year high of $696.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

