Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,376. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average of $201.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

