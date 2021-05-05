Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

