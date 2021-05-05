AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.04

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

