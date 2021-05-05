AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.88

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 4298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

