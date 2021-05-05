Allianz SE to Issue Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1488 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

ALIZY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALIZY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

