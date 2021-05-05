AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

