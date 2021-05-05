Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to $47.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

