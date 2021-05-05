Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

AOSL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $746.59 million, a PE ratio of 482.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

