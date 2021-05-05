Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,369.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,932.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

