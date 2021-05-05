Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,681.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.83 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,922.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.