AlphaValue Downgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

