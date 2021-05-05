alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €15.00 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €15.17 ($17.85). The company had a trading volume of 502,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.81.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.