Altabancorp Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

