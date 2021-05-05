AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$26.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$19.75 and last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 438721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.97.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.51. The stock has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.