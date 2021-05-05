Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AYX traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. 51,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.70, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 168.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

