Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $129.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

NYSE:AYX traded up $6.50 on Wednesday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

