Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

