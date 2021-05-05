Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. 160,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,980,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.