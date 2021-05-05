Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,424,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

